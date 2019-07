Thunderstorms are exploding after a hot and humid day in the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Cook, Dupage and Lake counties in Illinois until 8:15 p.m.

Gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible with these storms.

7:27PM Radar Check: Severe T-Storm Warnings for some W, NW, & N suburbs. pic.twitter.com/4WeyFc3bmw — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) July 3, 2019

A Severe Thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for Lake and Cook County. 60 mph winds & penny size hail are possible. #ilwx https://t.co/ABVQmd808g — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) July 3, 2019

The Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field is currently in a rain delay.

Due to rain in the area, tonight's game will not start at the scheduled time. We will pass along information about the status of tonight's game as it is made available to us. pic.twitter.com/QZ1RnB8UF1 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 3, 2019

