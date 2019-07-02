× Strong Storms continue this Tuesday evening

The Flash Flood Warnings for central Winnebago County remains in effect until 11:45PM CDT and for portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will Counties until 12:30AM CDT. There have been several reports of wind gusts between 40 and 45 mph, some damaged trees in Wheaton and Machesney Park, Flooding in NW Rockford, and near three-quarter inch diameter hail in Winfield. Scattered thunderstorms across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana will remain capable of producing wind gusts to 50 mph through late evening. Torrential rainfall and frequent lightning also are occurring with these storms, with localized flooding remaining possible. Individual storm motion is east-southeast at 15 to 20 mph.