Strong Storms continue this Tuesday evening

The Flash Flood Warnings for central
Winnebago County remains in effect until
11:45PM CDT and for portions of Cook,
DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will Counties
until 12:30AM CDT.
There have been several reports of wind gusts between 40 and 45 mph,
some damaged trees in Wheaton and Machesney Park, Flooding in NW
Rockford, and near three-quarter inch diameter hail in Winfield.
Scattered thunderstorms across northern Illinois into northwest
Indiana will remain capable of producing wind gusts to 50 mph
through late evening. Torrential rainfall and frequent lightning
also are occurring with these storms, with localized flooding
remaining possible. Individual storm motion is east-southeast at
15 to 20 mph.