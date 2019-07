× Severe Thunderstorm warning portions of Kendall, Will, Kane and DuPage Counties has expired

Update 9:02PM CDT... The Thunderstorm Warning is no longer in effect..storms have weakened. _________________________________________________ Update 8:50PM CDT...

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KENDALL... NORTHWESTERN WILL...SOUTHEASTERN KANE AND SOUTHWESTERN DUPAGE COUNTIES... At 847 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montgomery, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Plainfield, Oswego, Montgomery and Boulder Hill.

__________________________________________________________ Update 8:35PM CDT... At 832 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montgomery, moving east at 20 mph. A second severe thunderstorm was located near Sugar Grove, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Plainfield, Oswego, Montgomery, Sugar Grove and Boulder Hill.

_________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Kendall County Northwestern Will County Southeastern Kane County Southwestern DuPage County * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 816 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sugar Grove, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Plainfield, Oswego, Yorkville, Montgomery, Sugar Grove and Boulder Hill. This includes...Aurora University.