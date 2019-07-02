Second Girl Scout from Southwest Indiana dies in 3 days

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. – A Girl Scout in Southwest Indiana has died, just three days after the death of another member.

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana wrote in a Facebook post that 7-year-old Isabella Pfingston of Boonville, died Thursday.

WXIN reports that Isabella was in a car with her godmother, Jessica Krohn, 23, Matthew Grimes, 26, and his daughter Maddalynn Grimes, 5. Police said Matthew Grimes was driving southbound when he failed to yield to the right of way to another car driving westbound at an intersection.

All four people were killed in the crash. Police said they did not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Last week, 11-year-old Isabelle Meyer from Jasper, was killed after a tree suddenly fell on her at Camp Koch.

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana asked for privacy for the victims and their families in these equally tragic incidents.