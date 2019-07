× Metra UP-NW trains halted near Cary after pedestrian struck and killed

CARY, Ill. — Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains are halted near suburban Cary after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

All Metra UP-NW trains are halted. Main Street is closed from Jandus Rd. to Route 14 due to the accident.

No further information has been released at this time.

Commuters should check metrarail.com for the latest updates.