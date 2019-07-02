Lunchbreak: Sweet potato hummus and BBQ pecans

Posted 12:45 PM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:02PM, July 2, 2019

Bandit’s Executive Chef Shane Graybeal

Bandit

Now serving lunch everyday at 11 a.m.

841 West Randolph Street

Chicago, IL 60607

Event:

Bandit Backyard “BBQ”

Thursday, July 4

Beginning at 11 a.m.

Bandit will have: Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, red, white and blue Jell-O shots and coolers of domestic beer

www.banditliquors.com

Recipe:

BBQ PECANS

*YIELDS 1 QT

1-Cup Pecans

1-Cup BBQ Sauce

As desired Water

As desired Vegetable Oil

Method:

Combine all ingredients, except the vegetable oil, in a saucepan. Cover the pan tightly with foil and bring it to a boil. Then, simmer for two hours, checking periodically.  After two hours, remove the pecans from the heat and allow them to cool. Then, drain a colander. Heat 2-inches of oil in a large pot on the stove. Then, add the pecans and fry them until they are dark brown, crispy and almost burnt looking. Spread the pecans out on a pan and cool.  Once cooled, give them a “rough chop.”

 

SWEET POTATO HUMMUS

1 lb. of baked sweet potatoes

½ qt (2 cups) of peanuts

½ tbs sorghum

¼-Cup Sherry Vinegar

½-Cup Olive Oil

Salt as desired

Method:

Add the peanuts to the food processor and process it for about 3-minutes or until the ingredients

are fully blended. Then add the other ingredients and process again until it is smooth with a

hummus texture. Taste for seasoning.

 

SWEET POTATO, PEANUTS & BBQ PECAN

• Spread the sweet potato hummus on the toast and add the BBQ pecans on top.

