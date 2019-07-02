Lunchbreak: Sweet potato hummus and BBQ pecans
Bandit’s Executive Chef Shane Graybeal
Bandit
Now serving lunch everyday at 11 a.m.
841 West Randolph Street
Chicago, IL 60607
Event:
Bandit Backyard “BBQ”
Thursday, July 4
Beginning at 11 a.m.
Bandit will have: Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, red, white and blue Jell-O shots and coolers of domestic beer
Recipe:
BBQ PECANS
*YIELDS 1 QT
1-Cup Pecans
1-Cup BBQ Sauce
As desired Water
As desired Vegetable Oil
Method:
Combine all ingredients, except the vegetable oil, in a saucepan. Cover the pan tightly with foil and bring it to a boil. Then, simmer for two hours, checking periodically. After two hours, remove the pecans from the heat and allow them to cool. Then, drain a colander. Heat 2-inches of oil in a large pot on the stove. Then, add the pecans and fry them until they are dark brown, crispy and almost burnt looking. Spread the pecans out on a pan and cool. Once cooled, give them a “rough chop.”
SWEET POTATO HUMMUS
1 lb. of baked sweet potatoes
½ qt (2 cups) of peanuts
½ tbs sorghum
¼-Cup Sherry Vinegar
½-Cup Olive Oil
Salt as desired
Method:
Add the peanuts to the food processor and process it for about 3-minutes or until the ingredients
are fully blended. Then add the other ingredients and process again until it is smooth with a
hummus texture. Taste for seasoning.
SWEET POTATO, PEANUTS & BBQ PECAN
• Spread the sweet potato hummus on the toast and add the BBQ pecans on top.