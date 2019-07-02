Jon Greenberg discusses his new Cubs’ book on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's been covering the team for a better part of two decades, watching two near runs for the World Series fall short before they finally got the ring in 2016.

From different players, managers, and front office personnel, Jon Greenberg has told plenty of different stories on the Cubs since the middle of the last decade.

Now The Athletic Chicago writer and editor put his experiences in a book - "If These Walls Could Talk - Stories from the Cubs' Dugout, Locker Room, and Press Box." He appeared on Sports Feed to discussed it on Wednesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, along with other topics in Chicago sports.

