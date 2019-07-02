Investigation underway after woman found fatally shot in Long Grove home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG GROVE, Ill. -- Autopsy results are expected for a 47-year-old woman found shot and killed in a home in suburban Long Grove.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on the 5400 block of North Tall Oaks Drive around 12:20 p.m. Monday after a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman dead, and a man inside the home who may have suffered a graze wound from a bullet.

The man was questioned overnight by detectives, but was released early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office has not revealed if there is a relationship between the woman killed and the man questioned. More information on what led up to the shooting is expected from the sheriff's office by late Tuesday.

The home where the shooting occurred is on the market for nearly $600,000. According to neighbors, a family moved into the home just a few months ago and were possibly renting the home.