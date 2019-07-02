× Flash Flood Warning until 12:30AM CDT for portions of Kendall, Will, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Kendall County Northwestern Will County Southeastern Kane County Southern DuPage County Central Cook County * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Oswego, Batavia, Westmont, Lisle, Brookfield, Hinsdale, Lemont, La Grange, Justice, Summit, Lyons and Burr Ridge.