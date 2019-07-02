Flash Flood Warning until 12:30AM CDT for portions of Kendall, Will, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties

Posted 8:41 PM, July 2, 2019, by 
The National Weather Service in Chicago
has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Northeastern Kendall County 
  Northwestern Will County 
  Southeastern Kane County 
  Southern DuPage County 
  Central Cook County 

* Until 1230 AM CDT.

* At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have
  already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Wheaton, Downers
  Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Oswego, Batavia, Westmont, Lisle,
  Brookfield, Hinsdale, Lemont, La Grange, Justice, Summit, Lyons and
  Burr Ridge.
