Flash Flood Warning until 12:30AM CDT for portions of Kendall, Will, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties
The National Weather Service in Chicago
has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Kendall County
Northwestern Will County
Southeastern Kane County
Southern DuPage County
Central Cook County
* Until 1230 AM CDT.
* At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have
already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Wheaton, Downers
Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Oswego, Batavia, Westmont, Lisle,
Brookfield, Hinsdale, Lemont, La Grange, Justice, Summit, Lyons and
Burr Ridge.