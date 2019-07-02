FeedonThis: ‘140 or Less,’ Dylan Cease, and a football-filled Fodder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The beginning of July has plenty of storylines for Chicago sports, and it necessitated a Sports Feed covering a broad range of topics.

That meant the return of "140 or Less" to the show as Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman gave their thoughts on the US Women's National Team along with Bulls free agency in the form of a tweet.

That segment is part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Football took center stage during Social Fodder on Tuesday's show, from Bears' bobbleheads to a running back producing one entertaining workout video.

See that in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile, White Sox fans are getting fired up about the debut of pitcher Dylan Cease.

Josh and Jarrett discuss his first start coming up on Wednesday in the video above.