Chicago Tribune Sports Editor and soccer writer Jeremy Mikula talks FIFA World Cup Semi-Final

Chicago Tribune Sports Editor and soccer writer Jeremy Mikula was in- studio today discussing the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final games. Team USA and England will play today in the semi-finals. Mikula stated that, "the battle of the midfields is going to be an important thing when it comes to this match." Chicago will host a watch party for today's match in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood at 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the FIFA World Cup visit https://www.fifa.com/womensworldcup/?cid=FWWC2019_gobox_fifamore

Lincoln Park Watch Party

72 W. LaSalle Drive

