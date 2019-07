× Chicago police seek parents for young boy found in Gage Park

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for the parents of a young boy who was found in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said he was found running across 55th Street and Garfield Boulevard at about 7 a.m. Tuesday

The boy is believed to be about 4 years old and speaks Spanish with limited English. Police believe his first name is Miguel or Medill.

If you have any information, contact Chicago police.