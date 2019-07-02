Around Town visits Code Ninjas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Owners of Code Ninjas in Glenview and Libertyville, Noreen & Ayaz Merchant, have a strong passion for working with kids and preparing them for the future. Code Ninjas is the ultimate computer programming center for kids - teaching coding by building video games. Code Ninjas provides fun and flexible coding education for kids ages 7-14. Their students (Ninjas) enjoy learning computer programming and robotics, together with critical thinking, problem solving, teamwork, and more.

Code Ninjas offers a fun learning environment where kids progress through the self-paced, high quality curriculum guided by their Code Senseis (teachers & mentors) along the way. The flexible monthly drop-in program allows kids to come in on their own schedule. Code Ninjas also offers 9 Technology Summer Camps from June through August, from Minecraft Create to Drone Programming to App Builder.

Lbiertyville Code Ninjas:

1324 S. Milwaukee Ave.

Libertyville, IL 60048

www.codeninjas.com/locations/il-libertyville

847-549-3908

Glenview Code Ninjas:

2735 Pfingsten Rd.

Glenview, IL 60026

www.codeninjas.com/locations/il-glenview

847-715-9506