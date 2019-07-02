Around Town visits Code Ninjas

Posted 11:49 AM, July 2, 2019, by and

Owners of Code Ninjas in Glenview and Libertyville, Noreen & Ayaz Merchant, have a strong passion for working with kids and preparing them for the future. Code Ninjas is the ultimate computer programming center for kids - teaching coding by building video games. Code Ninjas provides fun and flexible coding education for kids ages 7-14. Their students (Ninjas) enjoy learning computer programming and robotics, together with critical thinking, problem solving, teamwork, and more.

Code Ninjas offers a fun learning environment where kids progress through the self-paced, high quality curriculum guided by their Code Senseis (teachers & mentors) along the way. The flexible monthly drop-in program allows kids to come in on their own schedule. Code Ninjas also offers 9 Technology Summer Camps from June through August, from Minecraft Create to Drone Programming to App Builder.

Lbiertyville Code Ninjas:
1324 S. Milwaukee Ave.
Libertyville, IL 60048
www.codeninjas.com/locations/il-libertyville
847-549-3908

Glenview Code Ninjas:
2735 Pfingsten Rd.
Glenview, IL 60026
www.codeninjas.com/locations/il-glenview
847-715-9506

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.