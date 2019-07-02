Metra Electric Line operating with ‘extensive delays’ after electrical issues halt trains

Posted 5:08 PM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:05PM, July 2, 2019

CHICAGO — Inbound and outbound trains on the Metra Electric Line and South Shore Line are expected to resume service with “extensive delays” after a power issue temporarily stopped trains Tuesday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Metra announced trains on the Electric Line would be halted between 51st Street and Millennium Station due to an electrical issue. Power was eventually restored just before 6 p.m., although Metra said “extensive delays” were expected.

Metra Electric and South Stores commuters were initially told to find alternate means of transportation, but some were re-boarding trains after service was restored Tuesday night.

Spokesperson Meg Reile said an unidentified electrical issue caused the “severe service disruption,” affecting at least two substations.

