× Metra Electric Line operating with ‘extensive delays’ after electrical issues halt trains

CHICAGO — Inbound and outbound trains on the Metra Electric Line and South Shore Line are expected to resume service with “extensive delays” after a power issue temporarily stopped trains Tuesday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Metra announced trains on the Electric Line would be halted between 51st Street and Millennium Station due to an electrical issue. Power was eventually restored just before 6 p.m., although Metra said “extensive delays” were expected.

Metra Alert ME – Electrical power has been restored. Inbound and outbound train movement has been cleared to proceed. Trains will be operating with extensive delays — Metra Electric (@metraMED) July 2, 2019

Metra Electric and South Stores commuters were initially told to find alternate means of transportation, but some were re-boarding trains after service was restored Tuesday night.

Spokesperson Meg Reile said an unidentified electrical issue caused the “severe service disruption,” affecting at least two substations.