× 7 arrested after ‘The Bean’, Maggie Daley Park vandalized

CHICAGO — Seven people were arrested after The Bean sculpture and Maggie Daley Park were vandalized overnight.

Police said a group of people spray-painted the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, known as “The Bean,” at Millennium Park and the Cancer Survivor Wall in Maggie Daley Park.

“The Bean” and the Cancer Survivor Wall, along with benches and other structures in the area, were tagged and defaced with gang graffiti.

Police found seven men and women nearby and arrested them in connection with the vandalism. Charges are pending.

“The Bean” stands 33-feet high and weighs 110 tons. It was completed in May of 2006, dedicated by British artist Anish Kapoor.

many, delight in this sculpture, which reflects part of the city’s lights and skyscrapers.

The sculpture is one of the world’s largest permanent outdoor art installation, and is a top tourist destination in Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.