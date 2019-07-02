× 100-degree heat index and scattered showers/thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening

With a very hot and humid air mass in place afternoon highs should warm into the lower 90s and with dew points in the low to mid 70s, the heat Index should hit the 100-degree mark at many locations. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the very unstable air triggered by minor upper-level impulses – movement to the east at 15 to 20 mph. Where showers/storms hit, they will will provide at least temporary relief from the heat.

Strongest storms could have heavy localized flood-producing downpours, vivid lightning, gusty winds – even some small hail is possible. The National Storm Prediction Center has our area in the Marginal Risk for severe storms (dark-green-shaded area on the severe weather outlook map below. Similarly the Weather Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk for Excessive flood-producing rainfall (again green-shaded area on the excessive precipitation outlook map below).

Severe storms outlook…

Excessive rainfall outlook…