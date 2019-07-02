1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Northwest Side

Posted 7:14 AM, July 2, 2019, by

CHICAGO — One person was killed and another person was wounded after a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said two men were standing outside when the shooting happened in the 2000 block of North Labtrob around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Shots were fired and a 19-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest, head and arm. A 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and is in critical condition.

Chicago police have not released a description of the gunman.

No one is in custody.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.