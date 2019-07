Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG GROVE, Ill. — A woman, 47, was shot and killed in a home in suburban Long Grove, according to police.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating Monday around 12:20 p.m. after they were called to a home on Tall Oaks Drive after a report of a person shot and another grazed by a bullet.

Authorities said it was an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to the public.

A person of interest was being questioned.

No further information was provided.