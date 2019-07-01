× WGN-TV TO AIR ‘CHICAGO’S SUMMER BLAST: FIREWORKS & FOURTH OF JULY’ JULY 4TH AT 9:30PM FROM NAVY PIER

CHICAGO, June 28, 2019 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air “Chicago’s Summer Blast: Fireworks & 4th of July” on Thursday, July 4th at 9:30pm CT, featuring the Independence Day fireworks display LIVE from Navy Pier. The half-hour special will immediately follow an abbreviated “WGN News at Nine.” “Chicago’s Summer Blast” will cover all the sights and sounds of America’s birthday celebration from one of Chicago’s largest tourist attractions, Navy Pier, with WGN’s Dean Richards reporting from Skyline Park at Lake Point Tower. The special will also be streamed live online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News app. “Chicago’s Summer Blast” on WGN-TV is sponsored by Xfinity and Raging Waves: Illinois’ Largest Waterpark.

An encore of “Chicago’s Summer Blast” will be seen at 11:00pm CT on CLTV.

