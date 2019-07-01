Water-logged garbage piling up in Steger; Residents hope for funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEGER, Ill. — Residents in south suburban Steger are not only coping with flood damage from last week’s storms but the cleanup from the storms is not going well.

Residents plan to voice their frustration at a village meeting Monday night.

Overflowing dumpsters have been seen all over the town as water-weary residents continue to struggle.

The number of homes affected according to the Steger mayor number in the hundred.

The storm dumped too much rain in too short of time and businesses and homeowners got hammered.

Residents said they want Gov. Pritzker to visit the area and survey the damage. They hope he would see the issues and authorize some government financial relief funds.