Tropical air provides the warm, moist, buoyant environment in which t-storms thrive; they’ll impact 40 to 50% of the metro area Wed into Wed night—with additional clusters due in the days to come; humidity/temps set to pullback this weekend
-
Overnight rains should cause rivers to rise once again across the Chicago area
-
Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts
-
Latest rains boost rivers once again – bring us close to a record May total for Chicago
-
Rivers on the rise again after last night’s rains
-
Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts
-
-
Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts
-
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
-
Strong thunderstorm moving through southern Lake and northwest Jasper counties in northwest Indiana through about 10:15 pm
-
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
Quiet, milder Tuesday weather yields to rainy spells and strengthening “NNE” winds Wed. p.m./night beneath north flank of intensifying downstate storm; temps here to take a hit—but warmer, more humid pattern due for the weekend; area’s first hot spell of 2019 late next week?
-
-
Rain’s fallen 12 of past 15 days and more’s ahead; scattered Wednesday rain—separated by dry hours—leads into thundery downpours later Wed. night; the Chicago area’s under a “marginal” severe weather risk
-
Severe thunderstorms headed southeast- Severe thunderstorm warnings up for portions of Newton and Jasper counties until 10:45 pm
-
Tornado Warning until 830PM CDT for southwest LaSalle County expired