Tropical air provides the warm, moist, buoyant environment in which t-storms thrive; they’ll impact 40 to 50% of the metro area Wed into Wed night—with additional clusters due in the days to come; humidity/temps set to pullback this weekend

Posted 11:01 PM, July 1, 2019, by
