Rockford enacts new fireworks laws ahead of 4th of July

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The city of Rockford has new fireworks laws in force starting this Fourth of July holiday.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the Rockford City Council approved the ordinances, saying illegal fireworks disrupt neighborhoods, harm veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and scare pets. The new laws made fireworks a nuisance use of property. That means tenants and landlords can be held responsible if they let their property be used to shoot fireworks. Fines range from $50 to $750.

The new ordinances also take rules previously buried in the city fire code and gives them their own law.

City Legal Director Nicholas Meyer says the intent is to let citizens know the city is “going to take the steps necessary to enforce the ordinance if it continues to be a problem.”