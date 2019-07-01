Mansion used for inspiration in ‘Gone with the Wind’ up for auction

COVINGTON, Ga. — The mansion chosen as the model for the one in “Gone with the Wind” will be up for auction this week.

Author of the classic book, Margaret Mitchell, refused to be involved in the motion picture version of her book, but sent a newspaper clipping about the home to historian Wilbur Kurtz who was working on the film. She wrote, ” I like this for Ashley’s home.”

The description of the Twelve Oaks mansion said it takes up 3 acres of gardens with a pool. It includes 12 large bedrooms, 12 and 1/2 bathrooms and a parlor. There are two bathtubs that cost over $14,000 each.

The home was renovated in 2017 for $2 million.

The starting bid is $1 million. Online bidding begins Thursday, and the live auction will take place July 25.