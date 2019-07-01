× Lunchbreak: Avocado & Summer Fruit Salad

Annette Licitra, Certified Health Coach and Wellness Chef, owner of Passionette Palate

http://passionettepalate.com/

Events:

-July 24th @ 12:00 p.m.: Mastering Your Gut Health: A Plant-based Cooking Demo

The Emperor’s Medicine

932 N. Wright St. #120

Naperville, IL 60563

-Aug 23rd @ 5:00 p.m.: “Your Neighbor” Elgin Farmer’s Market Cooking Demo

Elgin Farmer’s Market

South Grove Avenue

Elgin, IL 60120

Recipe for salad:

Avocado & Summer Fruit Salad

2 avocados, peeled and pit removed, cut into small chunks

2 heirloom tomatoes, cut into small chunks

1 cup mango, cut into small chunks

2 nectarines, cut into small chunks

2 apricots, cut into small chunks

1 cup chopped cilantro

½ cup red onion, thinly sliced in half-moons

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups mixed lettuce greens

1 cup microgreens

Toasted pistachios, shelled

Juice of 3 limes

Salt

Directions:

Cut red onions and squeeze juice from 3 limes + a pinch of salt over onions in small bowl to marinate for 10 minutes.

Combine all other ingredients in large bowl and gently mix. Add red onions, reserving lime juice.

Recipe for dressings – 2 options:

1) Avocado Lime Crema Dressing:

½ cup 100% coconut milk

½ cup water

½ avocado, peeled and pit removed

Juice of 1 lime

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

2) Olive Oil and Lime Juice Dressing:

Extra virgin olive oil, as needed

Salt & pepper, to taste

Lime juice from onion marinade, below

Directions for dressings:

Dressing option 1: Add all ingredients to blender and blend until smooth. Drizzle on top of salad, and gently toss to

combine.

Dressing option 2: Add reserved lime juice from onion marinade to large bowl with all other ingredients plus a few

drizzles of olive oil and gently mix. Salt & pepper to taste.