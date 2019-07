Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I The Mighty performed live this morning at WGN studio. The band's latest full-length record, "Where the Mind Wants to Go / Where You Let it Go," is out now on Equal Vision Records, and has been featured on Rock Sound, Alternative Press. It’s a record that is certain to please the band’s long-term fans and share their growth while exploring this recent chapter in their creative journey.

For more information about I The Mighty visit http://ithemighty.com/.