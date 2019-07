Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vice President and Executive Chef Joe Decker of Wildfire was at WGN studio today giving us some helpful tips about grilling for the Fourth of July holiday. Decker has tips on how to get the grill ready and utensils you need for grilling. He grilled a variety of delightful meals that would be great for the summer.

For more information about the Wildfire visit Wildfirerestaurant.com