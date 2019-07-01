Family of missing 22-year-old seeks answers after he goes missing after visiting Jewel-Osco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A family continues to search for answers after their 22-year-old family member went missing after visiting a Jewel-Osco in the Lathrop Homes neighborhood.

Esteban Uriostique, from the 2400 block of West Polk Street, was last seen at the Jewel-Osco at 2550 N. Clybourn Ave. on Friday.

Family members held a press conference at the Lincoln Methodist Church to plead for answers. On Monday, they also handed out fliers with his photo and urged anyone with information on his disappearance to come forward.

Police said Uriostique was last seen wearing a black shirt with red stripes and black jeans.

Uriostique is described as a Hispanic male with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, weighing 165 pounds and about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-744-8266.

29 Jun 19 - Missing - Esteban Uriostigue, 22 by WGN Web Desk on Scribd