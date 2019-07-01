Chicago shootings at 4-year low in first half of 2019, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The city of Chicago is touting a four-year low in shootings for the first half of 2019.

The numbers are trending in the right direction, but CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson says there’s certainly no cause for celebration. Just this weekend, four people were killed and at least 50 others injured.

Chicago police say it’s all hands on deck when it comes to public safety, and that approach appears to be working.

The first half of the year marks a four-year low of shootings as well as the lowest number of murders since 2016. Overall crime is down 9% across the city, including a 7% decline in murders and 11% decline in shootings, compared to this time last year

Chicago police credit the department’s efforts to keep illegal guns off the streets.

So far this year, police have seized 5200 illegal guns which is on pace to surpass last year's numbers. Plus, robberies and burglaries dropped by double digit percentage points compared to the first half of last year -- hitting 20-year lows.

Johnson says these numbers serve as a guide for where we want to be as a city and as a department.

A round table discussion is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday at CPD headquarters.