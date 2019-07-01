× Chicago’s federal court gets first female Chief Judge

CHICAGO — For the first time in it’s 200 year history, a woman will be at the helm of the U.S. Federal Court in Chicago.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer takes over as Chief Judge Monday.

She succeeds Judge Ruben Castillo, who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down.

Pallmeyer has served as a district judge since President Clinton nominated her in 1998. Among the cases she’s presided over include former Governor George Ryan’s corruption trial, sentencing him to six and a half years in prison.