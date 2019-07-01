Bulls pick up Tomas Satoransky on new deal

CHICAGO – Versatile guard Tomas Satoransky says he is headed to the Chicago Bulls.

The 6-foot-7 Satoransky set career highs by averaging 8.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 80 games with Washington last season. Satoransky posted on Twitter he was “so excited and proud to be a part of #chicagobulls. Can’t wait to be on a court at United Center!”

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Bulls are acquiring Satoransky in a sign-and-trade that sends draft pick compensation to the Wizards.

ESPN is reporting the 27-year-old restricted free agent agreed to a new three-year, $30 million deal with the Bulls.

Tomas Satoransky's three-year deal with the Bulls: $30M, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

The Bulls have now brought two vets into the fold as Satoransky joins former Pacers forward Thaddeus Young.

The move to bring in a pair of proven two-way players has been widely praised by writers and players around the league, including Chicago native Dwayne Wade.

2 great moves by the Bulls✊🏾 https://t.co/ZugcbgyWve — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 1, 2019