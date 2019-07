Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The body of the last victim involved in a boating accident last week was recovered in the Chicago River Sunday.

He was one of four people who died when their small boat crashed Wednesday. The overturned boat was discovered in the canal near the southwest suburb of Forest View.

It is believed the boat crashed either into a barge or a bridge abutment, then quickly sank.

So far, only two of the victims have been identified: Elmer Jimenez and Raul Cezares.