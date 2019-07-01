Blackhawks agree to terms with former Islanders goalie Robin Lehner

CHICAGO – Corey Crawford has some company.

The Blackhawks announced they have agreed to terms with goaltender Robin Lehner on a one-year, $5 million deal.

Lehner won a career-high 25 games with the New York Islanders last season. The 27-year-old netminder recorded six shutouts, posting a 2.13 GAA and .930 save percentage – both top three in the NHL.

Lehner was a finalist for the 2019 Vezina Trophy, given annually to the league’s best goalie. The Gothenburg, Sweden native was also awarded the 2019 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, given annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.

After he accepted the award, Lehner spoke about his struggle with addiction and bipolar disorder.

“I’m not ashamed to say I’m mentally ill, but that doesn’t mean mentally weak,” Lehner said after accepting his award.

“I’ve had such an incredible outpouring of support,” he added later. “There’s so many people that have contacted me that I still haven’t been able to get to yet, that are just scared to take that first step, scared of doing the things that are necessary to turn their lives around. That’s incredibly rewarding.”

Drafted by Ottawa in the second round of the 2009 Draft, Lehner spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Senators and Buffalo Sabres.