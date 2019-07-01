ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 29: Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in the first inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 29, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27. The team said it happened Monday in Texas but provided no other immediate details.
The Angels’ game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.