1 injured in shooting near Camp Sullivan in Oak Forest

OAK FOREST, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Oak Forest.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 14600 block of Justamere Road, near the Camp Sullivan campgrounds.

A 20-year-old man was shot and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition has stabilized.

No one is in custody.

