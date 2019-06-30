White Sox in rain delay as storms head into Chicago area

Posted 2:43 PM, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:55PM, June 30, 2019

CHICAGO — The tarp is on the field and the matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins is in rain delay as thunderstorms move into the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Cook County until 3:30 p.m.

On Twitter, the White Sox said rain is expected to remain in the area for the next hour to two hours.

“We are hoping to resume play once the rain has left the area and will provide an updated resumption time once it is announced,” the team posted.

