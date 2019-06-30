Sunday Brunch: Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

CHICAGO — Mike Besson, the general Manager of The Cheesecake Factory in Lincolnshire, shared his recipe for Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.

The Cheesecake Factory is known for their extensive menu of more than 250 items — everything is handmade in-house from scratch with fresh ingredients including their Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. They are available on their Saturday and Sunday brunch menu.

The Cheesecake Factory

6 Chicagoland area locations

Including:

930 Milwaukee Avenue, Lincolnshire, Ill., 60069

www.thecheesecakefactory.com

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Makes: 8 Pancakes

1-3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour

1 Tbl. Baking Powder

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

1-1/2 cups Buttermilk

2 ea. Eggs

1 tsp. Vanilla

2 Tbls. Vegetable Oil

2 cups Fresh Ricotta Cheese

4 Tbls. Granulated Sugar

2 Tbls. Lemon Zest (minced)

2-1/2 tsps. Vegetable Oil

1. Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.

2. Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and oil into the bowl.

3. Add the ricotta cheese, sugar and lemon zest into the bowl with the buttermilk. Using a wire whisk, gently stir the ingredients together until evenly combined.

4. Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk and ricotta cheese. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.

5. Heat 1/4 tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6” in diameter.

6. Cook the pancakes for approximately 2-1/2 minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes.

7. Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1-1/2 minutes or until done.