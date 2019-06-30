× Strong/Severe thunderstorm complex expected to hit here this afternoon

A Mesoscale Convective System (a large complex band of strong to severe thunderstorms) is forecast to move southeast through Wisconsin across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana Sunday. Damaging winds and large hail along with vivid lightning and downpours will be the main threats as storms hit close to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line about midday and then work their way south across our area during the afternoon – departing to the south and east late afternoon/early evening.

The National Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area under a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms today (a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). Timing on storm arrival is somewhat difficult and the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has prepared an estimated timeline chart below.

Follow movement of the system on the radar mosaic display.

NWS Timeline…

Severe storm outlook for Sunday…

Weather Radar Mosaic…