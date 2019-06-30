Storms hit Sunday—more to follow in week ahead
Quiet, milder Tuesday weather yields to rainy spells and strengthening “NNE” winds Wed. p.m./night beneath north flank of intensifying downstate storm; temps here to take a hit—but warmer, more humid pattern due for the weekend; area’s first hot spell of 2019 late next week?
Temps surge to 85-deg Saturday—Chicago’s warmest, most humid weather to date in 2019 & the warmest set of weekend highs since Sept; scattered t-storms to “bubble up” in Sat afternoon’s warmth; more numerous t-storms Sat.night/Sunday
More wet weather ahead this week
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
A full April’s precip has hit in the past 4 days; far less frequent rains ahead Wednesday but one more surge is due Thursday; May’s here, Chicago’s 3rd-fastest warming month and one with stronger sunlight and more of it; warm weather odds rise
Strong/Severe thunderstorm complex expected to hit Sunday afternoon
Showers & t-storms come & go into Sunday a-m; best coverage: Sat night; temp-crashing “tpneumonia front” hits city late today shifting winds “NNE”; models offer early signs of a warmer “ring of fire” pattern in 2 weeks as July 2019 opens
Rains continue into Wednesday morning, more ahead this week
Risk of Severe Storms this afternoon into the overnight hours
Springfield meteorologist slams his station’s constant ‘Code Red’ warnings on air
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
Oklahomans clean up after flood; Arkansans brace for crest
Temps to sizzle here in longest warm streak since August; scattered t-storms possible tonight & isolated storms in higher humidities later this week; lake breezes to limit shoreline highs to mid 70s/low 80s Wednesday through Sunday