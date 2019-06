× Storms finally moving out of the Chicago Metro area- Warnings issued for far southern counties of Ford and Iroquois

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 321 PM CDT SUN JUN 30 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... FORD COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHERN IROQUOIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 415 PM CDT. * AT 320 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MOROCCO TO NEAR ONARGA TO 7 MILES NORTH OF GIBSON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. DAMAGE IS LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WATSEKA, PAXTON, GIBSON CITY, STOCKLAND, CLAYTONVILLE, MILFORD, SHELDON, CISSNA PARK, BUCKLEY, GIBSON, MELVIN, LODA, ROBERTS, WOODLAND, ELLIOTT, SIBLEY, WELLINGTON AND IROQUOIS. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 258 AND 275. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. WIND DAMAGE WITH THESE STORMS MAY OCCUR BEFORE ANY RAIN OR LIGHTNING. DO NOT WAIT FOR THE SOUND OF THUNDER BEFORE TAKING COVER. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.