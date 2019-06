× Storm threatening southern Lake Michigan- Special Marine Warning issued Valid until 4:30 pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SPECIAL MARINE WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 225 PM CDT SUN JUN 30 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR... BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN... CALUMET HARBOR IL TO GARY IN... GARY TO BURNS HARBOR IN... LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE... LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE... NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL... WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY... OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID LAKE... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 224 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 28 NM NORTHWEST OF MICHIGAN CITY TO 9 NM SOUTH OF MONTROSE HARBOR, MOVING EAST AT 40 KNOTS. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 50 KNOTS AND SMALL HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED AND CONFIRMED BY SPOTTERS AND OBSERVATIONS. IMPACT...BOATS COULD SUFFER SIGNIFICANT STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IN HIGH WINDS. SMALL CRAFT COULD CAPSIZE IN SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY OPEN WATERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...