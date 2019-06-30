Storm reports just in to the WGN Weather Center

Posted 1:29 PM, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:42PM, June 30, 2019

North Barrington tree down on Route 22 a 1:39 pm

Geneva Gusts to 50 mph at 1:40 pm

Wauconda- Heavy rain with 1.02 inches in just 25 minutes ending at 1:34 pm

Elburn  60 mph wind gusts at 1:32 pm

Oregon in Ogle County-  minor tree damage  bat 1:15 pm

Wauconda wind gusts to 50 mph  pea-size hail at  1:28 pm

Tower Lakes  wind damage at 1:20 pm  power lines and trees down at `1:230 pm

Near DeKalb- reports of 50 mph wind gusts  numerous small branches down  at 1:21 pm

Island  Lake reports wind gusts to 60 mph at 1:21 pm 3-inch tree limb down.

Crystal Lake Wind gusts to 43 mph at 1:10 pm

