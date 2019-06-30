× Severe weather event has ended for most of the Chicago area as the severe thunderstorms have passed south of the Chicago area- Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect only for Benton County Indiana and south portions of Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana until 4:45 pm

A severe thunderstorm complex with origins in the upper Midwest moved southeast through Wisconsin this morning then turned south-southeast as it plowed through the Chicago Metro area this afternoon between about 1 pm and 4:15 pm.

The storms produced some hail, but the main hazards were high winds and heavy rainfall that produced widespread tree and power line damage and flooding.

Highest wind gusts were in Kankakee County with a 74 mph gust measured at Manteno. Rainfall totaled just shy of 3 inches in Will County at Crest Hill.

