× Severe thunderstorms packing very high winds approaching- Warning for portions of Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois counties until 3:45 pm

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 301 PM CDT SUN JUN 30 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL FORD COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHERN IROQUOIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 345 PM CDT. * AT 300 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM MOMENCE TO ST. ANNE TO NEAR CLIFTON TO 7 MILES WEST OF ASHKUM, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. THESE ARE VERY DANGEROUS STORMS. HAZARD...80 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... KANKAKEE, WATSEKA, GILMAN, CLIFTON, ONARGA, ST. ANNE, CHEBANSE, ASHKUM, AROMA PARK, HOPKINS PARK, CRESCENT CITY, DANFORTH, MARTINTON, BEAVERVILLE, DONOVAN, THAWVILLE, PAPINEAU, IROQUOIS AND IRWIN. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 275 AND 309. THIS INCLUDES... KANKAKEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AND SPEEDWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION. THESE STORMS ARE PRODUCING WIDESPREAD WIND DAMAGE ACROSS KANKAKEE COUNTY. SEEK SHELTER NOW INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS! WIND DAMAGE WITH THESE STORMS MAY OCCUR BEFORE ANY RAIN OR LIGHTNING. DO NOT WAIT FOR THE SOUND OF THUNDER BEFORE TAKING COVER.