× Severe thunderstorms also a threat to boaters on southern Lake Michigan- Special Marine Warning in effect until 3pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SPECIAL MARINE WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1207 PM CDT SUN JUN 30 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR... LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE... LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE... WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL... WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND... OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID LAKE... * UNTIL 300 PM CDT. * AT 1206 PM CDT, A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 TO 35 KNOTS. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF 30 TO 45 KNOT WINDS OVER LAND. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS 34 KNOTS OR GREATER. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MONTROSE HARBOR AND WINTHROP HARBOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...