× Severe thunderstorm watch expanded to include northwest Indiana and the adjacent Lake Michigan waters

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 466 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 232 PM CDT SUN JUN 30 2019 INC007-073-089-111-127-302300- /O.EXA.KLOT.SV.A.0466.000000T0000Z-190630T2300Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 466 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 6 PM CDT /7 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA BENTON JASPER LAKE NEWTON PORTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOSWELL, BROOK, CHESTERTON, DEMOTTE, EAST CHICAGO, FOWLER, GARY, GOODLAND, HAMMOND, KENTLAND, MERRILLVILLE, MOROCCO, OTTERBEIN, OXFORD, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, AND VALPARAISO. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 466 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS CALUMET HARBOR IL TO GARY IN GARY TO BURNS HARBOR IN BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN