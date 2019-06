× Severe thunderstorm warnings now issued for portions of Lake, Kane, McHenry, DuPage and Cook counties until 2:15 pm

Wind gusts to 63 mph reported at the Rockford Airport at 1:00 pm BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 102 PM CDT SUN JUN 30 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... EASTERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 215 PM CDT. * AT 101 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR UNION GROVE TO LAKE CATHERINE TO NEAR BULL VALLEY TO NEAR LAKEWOOD TO NEAR BELVIDERE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERS. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, AURORA, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, WAUKEGAN, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES, OAK PARK, DOWNERS GROVE AND GLENVIEW. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 270 AND 278. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 118 AND 140. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 22 AND 40. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 50. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 28. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 50. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 15 AND 30. THIS INCLUDES... BROOKFIELD ZOO, LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, TRITON COLLEGE, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, CHAIN O LAKES STATE PARK, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, COLLEGE OF LAKE COUNTY, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FERMILAB, GREAT LAKES NAVAL TRAINING CENTER, HARPER COLLEGE, HAWTHORNE PARK, IL BEACH STATE PARK, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, LAKE COUNTY IL FAIRGROUNDS, LAKE FOREST COLLEGE, MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE, MCHENRY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK, MORTON ARBORETUM, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, RAVINIA MUSIC FESTIVAL, SIX FLAGS GREAT AMERICA, WHEATON COLLEGE, WRIGLEY FIELD, AND NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION. THESE STORMS ARE PRODUCING WIDESPREAD WIND DAMAGE ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. SEEK SHELTER NOW INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS! A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT.