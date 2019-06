× Severe thunderstorm warnings now in effect for portions of Kendall, LaSalle, Will, Lee and DeKalb counties until 2:45 pm

bULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 202 PM CDT SUN JUN 30 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... WEST CENTRAL WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHERN GRUNDY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 245 PM CDT. * AT 201 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR PLAINFIELD TO 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF WALNUT, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, JOLIET, PLAINFIELD, ST. CHARLES, OSWEGO, BATAVIA, GENEVA, OTTAWA, YORKVILLE, STREATOR, LITTLE ROCK, CHANNAHON, MINOOKA, PLANO, PERU, SANDWICH, MENDOTA, MARSEILLES, OGLESBY AND SENECA. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 41 AND 92. I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 248 AND 253. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 73 AND 103, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 119 AND 128. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 98 AND 117. THIS INCLUDES... SANDWICH FAIRGROUNDS, AURORA UNIVERSITY, BUFFALO ROCK STATE PARK, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, ILLINI STATE PARK, ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, JOLIET JUNIOR COLLEGE, LEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, MATTHIESSEN STATE PARK, STARVED ROCK STATE PARK, TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... WIND DAMAGE WITH THESE STORMS MAY OCCUR BEFORE ANY RAIN OR LIGHTNING. DO NOT WAIT FOR THE SOUND OF THUNDER BEFORE TAKING COVER. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING.