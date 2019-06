× Severe thunderstorm warnings extended to include portions of Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties -Valid until 2:30 pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 146 PM CDT SUN JUN 30 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... GRUNDY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... WEST CENTRAL KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 230 PM CDT. * AT 145 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR COAL CITY, OR NEAR MORRIS, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MORRIS, CHANNAHON, MINOOKA, DWIGHT, SENECA, WILMINGTON, BRAIDWOOD, COAL CITY, DIAMOND, GARDNER, MAZON, BRACEVILLE, LAKEWOOD SHORES, ESSEX, SOUTH WILMINGTON, GODLEY, CARBON HILL, VERONA, EAST BROOKLYN AND KINSMAN. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 219 AND 248. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 104 AND 119. THIS INCLUDES... CHANNAHON STATE PARK, GEBHARD WOODS STATE PARK, GRUNDY COUNTY SPEEDWAY AND FAIRGROUNDS, AND WILLIAM G STRATTON STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. WIND DAMAGE WITH THIS STORM MAY OCCUR BEFORE ANY RAIN OR LIGHTNING. DO NOT WAIT FOR THE SOUND OF THUNDER BEFORE TAKING COVER. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS.