× Severe thunderstorm warning issued for extreme northeast portions of Illinois for Boone, McHenry and Lake counties valid until 1:15 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1221 PM CDT SUN JUN 30 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 115 PM CDT. * AT 1220 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BIG BEND TO NEAR EAST TROY TO NEAR COMO TO DARIEN TO NEAR CLINTON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WAUKEGAN, NORTH CHICAGO, GURNEE, MUNDELEIN, ALGONQUIN, MCHENRY, BELVIDERE, VERNON HILLS, WOODSTOCK, ZION, LOVES PARK, GRAYSLAKE, LIBERTYVILLE, LAKE ZURICH, ROUND LAKE, ANTIOCH, BEACH PARK, WAUCONDA, FOX LAKE AND BARRINGTON. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 38 AND 60. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 16. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 16. THIS INCLUDES... BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, CHAIN O LAKES STATE PARK, COLLEGE OF LAKE COUNTY, IL BEACH STATE PARK, LAKE COUNTY IL FAIRGROUNDS, MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE, MCHENRY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK, AND SIX FLAGS GREAT AMERICA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THESE STORMS ARE PRODUCING WIDESPREAD DAMAGE ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. SEEK SHELTER NOW INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS!