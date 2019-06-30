× Severe thunderstorm threat continues- Latest update from the Storm Prediction Center

Mesoscale Discussion 1315 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0138 PM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019 Areas affected...IL Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 466... Valid 301838Z - 302045Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 466 continues. SUMMARY...Severe threat will spread south across ww466 over the next several hours. Damaging winds remain the primary threat. DISCUSSION...Long-lived MCS that developed over northern MN/WI has progressed into northern IL where boundary-layer heating appears to be aiding renewed updraft development along/ahead of the leading squall line. 18z ILX sounding exhibited significant warming at 700mb with notable CINH still present early this afternoon. However, satellite imagery suggests an expanding boundary-layer cu field with deepening thermals along a boundary that is draped from south-central IN into north-central IL ahead of the MCS. This corridor of cumulus is the most likely path of propagation for the MCS as it spreads southeast. Additionally, winds have recently gusted to 55kt at KRFD and this is further evidence that the MCS has likely matured to the point it will continue well into the late afternoon.