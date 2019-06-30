Severe thunderstorm threat continues- Latest update from the Storm Prediction Center

Mesoscale Discussion 1315
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0138 PM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019

   Areas affected...IL

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 466...

   Valid 301838Z - 302045Z

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 466
   continues.

   SUMMARY...Severe threat will spread south across ww466 over the next
   several hours. Damaging winds remain the primary threat.

   DISCUSSION...Long-lived MCS that developed over northern MN/WI has
   progressed into northern IL where boundary-layer heating appears to
   be aiding renewed updraft development along/ahead of the leading
   squall line. 18z ILX sounding exhibited significant warming at 700mb
   with notable CINH still present early this afternoon. However,
   satellite imagery suggests an expanding boundary-layer cu field with
   deepening thermals along a boundary that is draped from
   south-central IN into north-central IL ahead of the MCS. This
   corridor of cumulus is the most likely path of propagation for the
   MCS as it spreads southeast. Additionally, winds have recently
   gusted to 55kt at KRFD and this is further evidence that the MCS has
   likely matured to the point it will continue well into the late
   afternoon.
